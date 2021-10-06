Semi-trailer stolen in Draper, police searching for suspects

ABOVE: Draper Police share surveillance video of a trailer theft.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper Police are investigating after they say three people stole a semi-trailer – while using their own semi-truck – in early October.

On Friday, October 1, around 7 a.m., the three individuals drove to the RC Willey parking lot at 13300 South 200 West in Draper. They arrived in a red, 2003-2005 Ford Explorer and their own diesel semi-truck, believed to be a 2013-2015 Freightliner Cascadia 125.

The Explorer is described as having dark tinted windows, running boards, black or chrome aftermarket wheels, and a small, white, circular sticker on the bottom right of the rear window.

Below are photos of the suspects, the Explorer, the semi, and the trailer.

Suspects in a Draper trailer theft. (Draper Police)

Suspects in a Draper trailer theft. (Draper Police)

Suspects in a Draper trailer theft. (Draper Police)

A suspect in a Draper trailer theft. (Draper Police)

According to Draper police, the trio used the semi-truck to attach a white, Wabash trailer with Idaho license plate TH7845 and proceeded to leave the parking lot.

If you have any information about the individuals, the semi-truck, or the Explorer, Draper Police want to speak with you. You can reach them at 801-840-4000.