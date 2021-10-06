Semi-trailer stolen in Draper, police searching for suspects

ABOVE: Draper Police share surveillance video of a trailer theft.
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper Police are investigating after they say three people stole a semi-trailer – while using their own semi-truck – in early October.
On Friday, October 1, around 7 a.m., the three individuals drove to the RC Willey parking lot at 13300 South 200 West in Draper. They arrived in a red, 2003-2005 Ford Explorer and their own diesel semi-truck, believed to be a 2013-2015 Freightliner Cascadia 125.
The Explorer is described as having dark tinted windows, running boards, black or chrome aftermarket wheels, and a small, white, circular sticker on the bottom right of the rear window.
Below are photos of the suspects, the Explorer, the semi, and the trailer.
According to Draper police, the trio used the semi-truck to attach a white, Wabash trailer with Idaho license plate TH7845 and proceeded to leave the parking lot.
If you have any information about the individuals, the semi-truck, or the Explorer, Draper Police want to speak with you. You can reach them at 801-840-4000.