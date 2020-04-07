1  of  2
Semi tips in front of Del Taco in North Salt Lake

Courtesy: Doug Perry

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A tanker carrying propane tipped in front of a Del Taco in North Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Redwood Road between 400 North and 900 South.

South Davis Metro Fire crews say there were no injuries.

Courtesy: South Davis Metro Fire

Witness Doug Perry told ABC4 the workers in Del Taco were evacuated.

SDMF crews said there were no leaks or damage to the tanker.

