NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A tanker carrying propane tipped in front of a Del Taco in North Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Redwood Road between 400 North and 900 South.
South Davis Metro Fire crews say there were no injuries.
Witness Doug Perry told ABC4 the workers in Del Taco were evacuated.
SDMF crews said there were no leaks or damage to the tanker.
What others are reading:
- #ICanHelpChallenge a fun way to help your neighbors during the pandemic crisis
- Why you should be cleaning your carpets
- How do you take care of an elderly relative or person who lives alone?
- Semi tips in front of Del Taco in North Salt Lake
- Department of Workforce providing additional Unemployment Insurance resources