MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A truck driver walked away from a rollover crash with minor injuries Friday afternoon.



Utah Highway Patrol said a commercial vehicle pulling two “belly dumps” of dirt and rock was traveling north on 8400 West to head east on State Route 201.

Troopers said the truck was going too fast around the corner and the cab and largest front trailer overturned.

A tow truck and front-end loaders from Utah Department of Transportation responded to assist with debris clean up.