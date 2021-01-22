Semi hauling meat product catches fire, closes portion of I-80 near I-84

ECHO, Utah (ABC4) – A semi truck fire is causing traffic delays near Echo Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 that at around 2:30 a.m., the truck, hauling meat product, was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 168.

The driver noticed his rear tires on the truck had locked up and caught fire.

The driver stopped the truck and attempted to extinguish the fire, but the blaze had spread. Photos from UHP and North Summit Fire show the extensive damage done to the semi.

Authorities say the tractor became fully engulfed, as well as the front of the trailer.

Interstate 80 westbound lanes and the ramp from Interstate 84 eastbound to Interstate 80 has been shutdown.

UHP says cleanup is expected for several hours.

It is anticipated that one westbound lane of travel will be opened as well as the ramp from 84 to 80, as soon as it is deemed safe. The Utah Department of Transportation reports the scene is expected to be cleared around 10 a.m.