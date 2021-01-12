Semi hauling gas loses trailer, closes portion of I-15 near Nephi while crews clear leak

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – A portion of I-15 near Nephi is closed Tuesday morning after a semi tanker hauling gasoline lost its pup trailer.

Utah Highway Patrol says the incident happened near milepost 224 shortly after 6 a.m.

I-15 at milepost 224 near Nephi is currently shut down NB and SB after a semi tanker hauling gasoline lost it's pup trailer. The pup trailer rolled and is leaking. Traffic is being routed around the incident on surface streets through Nephi. 5 hour closure expected. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 12, 2021

The pup trailer rolled and is leaking, according to UHP. The trailer has been isolated in the median and is not a threat to nearby persons or structures.

“Troopers are in an assist [role] to help the Juab County Fire officials with any needs their on-scene hazmat team requires.”

Traffic is being routed around the incident on surface streets through Nephi with a five hour closure expected.