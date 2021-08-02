UPDATE: I-215 ramp to I-80 in SLC closed until Monday evening as truck hangs over barrier

MONDAY 8/2/2021 12:16 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The I-215 northbound ramp to the I-80 westbound ramp in Salt Lake City will remain closed until about 4 p.m. as a semi-truck continues to hang over the overpass.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Salt Lake City Fire has hazmat crews on the scene.

They shared the below photos of the truck over the barrier. According to authorities, the driver was able to get out of the truck by themselves, and no injuries have been reported.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the ramp will be closed until about 4 p.m. to allow crews to remove the truck and fix the barrier.

Troopers shared these additional photos of the truck.

The entire truck appears to be hanging over the wall while the trailer remains on the roadway.

MONDAY 8/2/2021 11:46 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hazmat crews are on the scene of a semi accident in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire says the incident on I-215 northbound to I-80 westbound. First responders shared these photos showing the truck dangling over the barrier on the overpass.

The driver was able to get themselves out of the vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, including I-80 eastbound to I-215 southbound as traffic is experiencing severe backups.