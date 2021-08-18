Semi hangs over barrier on I-80 in Salt Lake City

A semi pulling a Utah Food Bank trailer can be seen hanging over a barrier along I-215 to I-80 in Salt Lake City. (ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A semi-truck is hanging over a barrier of a ramp in Salt Lake City.

The truck, from the Utah Food Bank, was hauling food at the time of the crash according to Utah Highway Patrol. The cab of the truck is now over the barrier on the ramp from northbound I-215 to westbound I-80.

In a photo captured by ABC4, the truck’s trailer appears to be still on the highway while the cab is up on the wall.

No injuries have been reported. UHP shared these additional photos of the truck:

This is the latest in a recent string of incidents involving semis in Salt Lake City.

On August 12, a passenger car lost control on I-15 and spun in front of a semi on I-15 southbound. The two vehicles collided and the semi hauling paper products rolled onto its side.

In early August, a semi-truck dangled over a barrier, closing the I-215 ramp to I-80.

Earlier that day, a semi jack-knifed and became caught on the jersey barrier, blocking traffic on I-15 for nearly two hours.

In late June, another semi-truck was left dangling from the on-ramp between I-80 and I-215.