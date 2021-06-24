Semi goes over highway barrier, closes I-15 ramp near North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi truck and trailer appears to have gone off of the roadway along I-215, causing a nearby ramp to close.

Traffic cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation show a trailer atop a side barrier facing into the Budget Truck Rental.

UDOT reports the southbound I-15 ramp to westbound I-215 is closed.

Traffic can be seen backing up to the north toward 2600 South because of this crash.

The crash is expected to be cleared just after 7:20 a.m.

Authorities tell ABC4 this morning’s rain may have caused a wet spot, causing the truck to lose control. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest.

