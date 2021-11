SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A vehicle fire is causing traffic delays in South Salt Lake to start Veterans Day.

A semi-truck appears to have started on fire along I-80 westbound at 400 E in South Salt Lake.

As of 6:37 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation is reporting the two left lanes have reopened. Traffic cameras show traffic is backing up east of S 700 E.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.