Semi erupts in flames after running off Utah road

SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – Yet another scary semi-truck incident has occurred in Utah, this time in the southern portion of the state.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a semi ran off the road, crossing over a barrier, on I-15 south of Parowan near Summit in Iron County.

In a video shared by UHP, seen in the video player above, you can see the truck laying on its side completely engulfed in flames.

This morning a semi ran off the road going over the barrier on I-15 NB at milepost 71, the driver was luckily wearing his seat belt! Driver was able to get himself out before the cab became fully engulfed, the driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/uFe2LcSYqB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) August 3, 2021

Authorities say the driver was able to get himself out of the cab before the fire spread. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was hauling a variety of products, according to UHP, and Summit Center Street will be closed until this afternoon. I-15 was closed for a short period of time but all lanes have reopened.

UHP shared this photo of the aftermath of the fire:

Various boxes scattered across a hillside after a semi went off the road and erupted into flames near Summit, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)

On Monday, a semi crossed over an overpass barrier in Salt Lake City, leaving the cab hanging over multiple lanes of traffic. You can see daunting photos shared by Salt Lake City Fire and UHP here.

Earlier in the day, a different semi jack-knifed while on I-15, causing major delays for morning commuters.

Monday afternoon, a semi collided with an RV in Tooele County. According to UHP, the semi was driving past the slow-moving RV and was unaware of how quickly they were approaching. When the semi-driver tried to swerve, authorities say the truck clipped the rear of the RV. For more on this crash, click here.