Semi driver killed after his truck rolls over him in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck driver was killed after his own truck rolled over him in Utah County on March 30.

According to Lieutenant Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as 50-year-old Gary S. Hubbard, pulled his semi-truck over to the side of Highway 6 at mile marker 218.

Lt. Street said Hubbard then got out of his truck, when the truck started to roll away.

Hubbard then tried to jump back into the cab of the truck but was unable to.

The truck then rolled over the top of Hubbard killing him, according to Lt. Street.