Semi crashes into Logan Canyon river, US 89 closed

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Logan City Police Department, crews are responding to a semi-truck crash in Logan Canyon Wednesday afternoon.
The Utah Highway Patrol has closed US 89 from Logan to Rich County for the next four hours due to the crash.
Officials say the semi is being extracted from a river.
This is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.
