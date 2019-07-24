Newsfore Opt-In Form

Semi crash forces closure of ramps to I-80 EB in South Salt Lake

Troopers say the semi was hauling

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – All ramps to Interstate 80 Eastbound were closed in South Salt Lake after a semi-truck crashed Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the ramp from Interstate 15 southbound to I-80 eastbound.

Utah Highway Patrol said all ramps to eastbound I-80 including I-15 NB, I-15 SB, and SR-201 collectors, were shut down due to the crash.

The crash started a small grass fire, but it was quickly extinguished.

Photo: Utah Department of Transportation

Troopers said the semi is hauling a “small amount of commercial blasting caps,” but there is currently no threat to the public.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

