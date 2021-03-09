UPDATE: I-15 crash involving semi causes major delays near South Salt Lake

TUESDAY 3/9/2021 8:45 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation says it could be some time before a major crash on I-15 is cleared.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Utah Highway Patrol was called to a multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and a semi on I-15 northbound at the 3300 South on-ramp. The crash caused a significant diesel spill from the semi’s fuel tanks, UHP reports.

As of 8:45 a.m., the crash is impacting the three right lanes of I-15, causing extensive traffic delays. UDOT cameras show traffic backing up for miles, with delays starting just north of W 9000 South.

In its latest update, UDOT reports the crash is expected to be cleared around 9 a.m.

Original Story: Semi crash causing delays on I-15 northbound near South Salt Lake

TUESDAY 3/9/2021 7:14 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving a semi truck is causing major delays on I-15 near South Salt Lake on Tuesday morning.

Traffic cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation show the crash involving three cars and a semi on northbound I-15 at the 3300 South on-ramp.

Currently, the three right lanes of I-15 are closed because of this crash. The 3300 South northbound on-ramp closed as well.

Utah Highway Patrol is advising drivers to expect delays on I-15 northbound while they respond to the crash. They add that there is a significant fuel leak.

Expect delays on I-15 NB approaching 3300 S. Crews are working to clear a crash involving 3 cars and a semi. A significant fuel leak from the semi's fuel tank has the 3300 S NB on-ramp closed as well as a few lanes on I-15 proper. pic.twitter.com/UfUnx7zrNf — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 9, 2021

Traffic can be seen backing up to about 5300 South on the northbound side of I-15 and does not let up until about 2700 South as you travel northward.

UDOT estimates the crash will be cleared around 7:45 a.m.