Semi collides with RV near Strawberry Reservoir

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

UTAH (ABC4) – A semi-truck was involved in a collision with an RV on U.S. 40 Monday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the collision happened at milepost 37 near Strawberry Reservoir.

UHP advised drivers to be cautious when driving larger vehicles, saying in a tweet:

“Today’s crash on U.S. 40 near milepost 37 (Strawberry Reservoir). This could have been much worse, thankfully there was only one minor injury. Be sure to give yourself more time/distance when driving a bigger vehicle or pulling a trailer.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

