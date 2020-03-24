Semi carrying apples overturns on I-15 near Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are on scene of an semi which was hauling apples who overturned along I-15 in Spanish Fork Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the southbound I-15 to SR-6 connection just after noon. Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next couple of hours.

Semi Rollover I-15 SB to SR-6 in Spanish Fork. 2 right lanes closed. No injuries but please avoid the area for the next couple hours while t he scene in cleared. pic.twitter.com/XqWZynNgMH — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 24, 2020