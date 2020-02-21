Residents, businesses near homeless resource center may qualify for security grants

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s been less than a year since a new homeless resource center opened near Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

“We’re in the Ballpark neighborhood and we’re really close to the Gail Miller Resource Center which primarily serves men and a minority of women over off of 300 West,” said Amy Hawkins.

Hawkins lives in the Ballpark community. She’s also the neighborhood council’s chair.

She speaks on issues directly affecting her immediate community including the block she lives on.

“I know our neighborhood also has a disproportionate number of boarded and abandoned homes,” she shared. “In December, there was one week where the abandoned homes on my street were broken into four times in five nights.”

The issue is one of many that has Hawkins feeling encouraged about the Homeless Resource Center Targeted Residential and Commercial Grant Program.

They’re being offered by Salt Lake City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development.

“Not only have the income requirements been removed, but the amount of funding both residents and business owners can apply for has gone up,” said Hawkins. “I personally applied for funding to put up new fencing.”

Applicants living near one of the new homeless resource centers may qualify for $1,500 for a resident and $3,000 for a business.

“We do expect to see possibly some quality of life issues,” added Hawkins.

The grants are only for residents and businesses in two targeted areas.

Area One spans from 1300 South to 1700 South and 400 West to Main Street.

Area Two stretches from 600 South to 900 South and Main Street to 400 East.

Grant money would have to be used to make security improvements including adding cameras, fencing, and landscaping.

ABC4 did reach out to the Salt Lake City Housing and Neighborhood Development department for this story. We were told a representative was unavailable for an interview.

