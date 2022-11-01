FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Department of Transportation reported that two right lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 15 at 200 West in Farmington due to a crash.

Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 that it was a single-vehicle crash involving a Honda Pilot, and the driver appears to be in serious but not life-threatening condition.

UDOT advised drivers to expect heavy traffic delays and consider an alternate route.

No further information is available at the moment. Check back for more updates as they become available.