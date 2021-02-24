Secret message sent to Mars, can you see it in the pictures?

MARS (ABC4) – The robotic mission has now captured the imaginations of people all over the world. NASA’s Perseverance Rover made it through the supersonic plunge and landed safely on the faraway planet of Mars.

The car-sized Perseverance Rover is going through a complete systems check and has sent back its first set of images; NASA has posted pages and pages of pictures you can browse through.

But with those pictures comes the mystery – a secret message sent from Earth to Mars. The reason the message was sent? ABC4 will explain.

First, here are some of the pictures from Mars.

This first set of pictures shows what happened during the descent to the Martian surface. You can see the Rover being lowered, the heat shield, and the sky-crane as it lowers the Rover gently to the surface.

Next are a group of pictures taken from the Rover looking down at the Martian surface. Some of the rocks look very clean; the sky-crane maneuver blows the martian dust away. Many refer to Mars as the red planet, and this is because there is a lot of dust in the atmosphere, and to us, it looks red. But Mars itself actually has kind of a butterscotch look to the terrain.

Once it was on the ground, Perseverance took a series of high-resolution black and white “selfies.” You can see various parts of the rover. Camera, wheels, the blades of the onboard helicopter Ingenuity, and even martian dirt inside one of the wheels of the Rover.

Perseverance also took a set of images of the Martian sun. Here is one of the black and white pictures.

Utah’s OxEon Energy has an experimental ‘factory’ to make oxygen on the planet and to pave the way for both refueling spaceships to return to earth and providing oxygen for people to breathe while on the planet.

The VP of Engineering at OxEon, Joseph Hartsvigsen, noticed some things looking at the pictures.

“The thing that struck me was the way the descent stage (sky crane) rockets lightly stirred the dust as it got close to the surface. Early in my career, I was a ‘rocket scientist’ at a local manufacturer. At earth pressure, the rocket plume has a much stronger interaction with surface debris than on Mars. The other thing I was struck with was how the heat shield fell away. When things fall on Earth, we talk of terminal velocity, where drag and gravity are in equilibrium. Mars has about 1/3 of the gravity and 1% of the atmosphere density so a high drag falling object appears quite different than it would on earth. Both of these video sequences looked ‘unnatural,’ but they were in fact completely natural, just ‘un-earthly.'”

In all the pictures did you spot the message? It’s in this one. The very first image on the page.

The message is in the orange and white strips: There is a binary message using the orange strips that says “Dare Mighty Things.” Also embedded are the GPS coordinates to Mission Control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The message was the brainstorm of systems engineer Ian Clark, a crossword hobbyist who came up with the idea a couple of years ago.

Fans of space missions only took hours to figure out there was a secret message. Clark says, “I’ll have to be a little bit more creative.”

There are more Easter eggs on the Rover, so keep watching the mission.

And for all those who are wondering? “Dare Mighty Things” came from President Theodore Roosevelt in 1899:

“Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”