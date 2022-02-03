Second woman arrested in alleged multi-day luggage heist at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a second woman on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a luggage theft at Salt Lake City Airport.

Brianna Taylor, 41, has been arrested for eight counts of theft, four counts of unlawful possession of a financial card, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and four counts of unlawful use of a financial card.

On Jan. 26, police arrested Leticia Herrera, 40, for her involvement in the theft. After executing a search warrant, police recovered seven pieces of stolen luggage.

Police say surveillance footage from Jan. 3 showed Taylor, along with Herrera, taking three bags from two different carousels, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim reported that two of those bags were worth nearly $6,000, including a wallet carrying multiple financial cards.

Both women went to the Jordan Landing shopping complex center where they were seen purchasing two computers at Best Buy. The duo was also seen purchasing products from Bath and Body Works, and Famous Footwear, court records show. The women also purchased gas for their cars with the victim’s credit cards.

Taylor was also seen on Jan. 11, 13, and 14 stealing multiple pieces of luggage.

On Jan. 11, Taylor had a 13-year-old with her while she stole four pieces of luggage from the airport. Taylor had the 13-year-old stabilize a luggage cart as she loaded the items onto it. The victims of that theft reported their luggage to be worth $3,000, $1,800, and $3,800.

On Jan. 13, Taylor arrived with Herrera again and the ladies stole two bags of a carousel in the airport.

On Jan. 14, Taylor stole another bag that was reported by the victim to be worth $2,500.

Taylor is currently on felony probation for theft after she was arrested for retail theft in March 2021 and in November 2019 for stealing over $7,000 in cash from her previous employer.

Taylor is currently booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.