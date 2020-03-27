Second SLC Council member tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Salt Lake City Council member Dan Dugan announced Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. He is the second council member to test positive for the new virus.

“I’m feeling fine and only showed minor symptoms after a possible exposure to the virus. So, I’m glad I tested when I could for the health and safety of my family and those around me, and my workplace,” said Dugan, who represents district six.

Thirteen days ago, after believing he was exposed to the virus and showing mild symptoms, Dugan immediately self-isolated. Dugan said near the end of his 14-self-isolation and free of symptoms, testing became more readily available, so he opted to get tested.

“I am glad I got tested because I tested positive just at the time I believed I was clear of the virus,” said Dugan.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of staying home and how vital it is to adhere to social distancing. We must keep our distance and discourage social gathering.”

Council member Darin Mano tested positive for the coravirus last week and believes he could have been exposed to the virus during a trip to Washington, D.C. earlier in March.

