Second reward offered for arrest of person of interest in West Valley City homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An extra reward is now being offered in the search for a man accused of shooting and killing an 82-year-old West Valley City man in early October. The total reward is now $4,000.

On October 4, West Valley City Police were called to a deadly shooting near 3800 South 4200 West. Police found residents performing CPR on Farrell Bartschi outside a home. Despite their efforts, Bartschi was soon pronounced dead.

Since the shooting, authorities have been searching for 34-year-old Noel Munoz Lopez of Kearns. Police say Lopez was in the area at the time of the shooting but they are unsure what happened before the shooting. Lopez does know the owners of the home but Bartschi is not believed to have been associated with Lopez or the people in the home.

The U.S. Marshals Service recently announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Lopez. Bartschi’s family is now offering an additional $2,000 reward for Lopez’s arrest.

The reward for Lopez’s arrest now totals $4,000. Below is an updated wanted flyer for Lopez.

Lopez is described as 5’9″ and weighs about 210 pounds. He is bald with a black beard and mustache.

If you have any information about Lopez’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department tip line 801-965-5200.