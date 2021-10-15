Second ‘Real Housewives of SLC’ star facing charges, set to appear in court

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A second ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star is facing charges.

Court records show Mary Cosby and her 19-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr., have been charged with providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, October 15, for these charges.

Details about the case are limited, but Mary Cosby reportedly pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts in June. The alleged offense took place on April 8, 2021.

Cosby appeared in the first season of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ in fall 2020, E! News reports. Bravo, which airs the reality show, describes Cosby as “a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more.” She is married to her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. The couple has been together for 20 years and has one son, Robert Cosby Jr.

Earlier this year, another ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star, Jen Shah, pleaded not guilty alongside her assistant to federal charges after being accused of committing telemarketing fraud.