SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Attorneys representing the five women who filed a lawsuit against Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad confirmed a second lawsuit has been filed against Tim Ballard.

The second lawsuit filed has been filed on behalf of a married couple according to attorney Mike Green. The lawsuit allegations are similar to the allegations made in a lawsuit filed by five women earlier this week and include allegations of threats made to the plaintiffs through one of Ballard’s “favorite henchmen, Rad Barrett.”

These threats resulted in the plaintiff in the second lawsuit to file a police report with the South Jordan Police Department.

Attorney Suzette Rasmussen says the clients in both lawsuits are coming forward because they “feel it is important to file the lawsuit and show there are more people willing to stand up against the behavior of Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad.”

Lawyers for both the women and the couple have stated that although the parties are remaining anonymous at this time they will most likely, eventually make their identities known. They state their clients are aware of the need during court proceedings to testify but at this time their privacy is of utmost importance and the victims “live in fear of retaliation and threats.”

Allegations in the first case filed by the five women allege that Ballard’s actions resulted in the breakup and damage of at least two marriages. Attorneys confirmed that the second lawsuit involves one of the couples mentioned in these allegations.

Attorneys said they also believe that more plaintiffs will come forward as the process moves forward.

During the press conference attorney Mike Green stated they will be leaving room for more defendants to be named and expect, during discovery, there will be. along with Ballard, members of the OUR Board, multiple corporations involved with OUR and Ballard and Janet Russon, a psychic employed by Ballard are named as defendants.

Green also states that due to the complexity of the case and number of individuals involved on either side he feel the timeline of the case may move slower than anticipated during a civil case.