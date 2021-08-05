Second inmate dies in Utah correctional facility in two months, homicide investigation underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Utah inmate as a homicide.

Wednesday evening, an altercation occurred at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, the Utah Department of Corrections explains.

Shortly after, 60-year-old William Fowers was declared dead at the prison’s infirmary.

Fowers was convicted in 1986 of a first-degree felony for sodomy on a child and felony aggravated kidnapping. Since his conviction, authorities say Fowers has spent the majority of his time incarcerated.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident.

This is the second possible homicide at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in the last two months.

In late June, Dale Lee Rush was found unresponsive in his cell. After a medical evaluation, he was pronounced dead.

He has been incarcerated since 2001, serving a sentence for first-degree felonies of sodomy on a child, rape of a child, and sexual abuse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files