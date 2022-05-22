SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns got to enjoy some live entertainment in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
The second annual Collide Festival was held at the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, featuring local musicians, bands, dancers and actors.
