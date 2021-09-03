Second $10K reward offered as investigation of Moab double homicide continues

Crystal Turner, left, and Kylen Schulte, right. The newlywed couple was found dead at a campsite near Moab, Utah, in mid-August, 2021. (Family of Kylen Schulte via ABC4)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A second $10,000 reward is being offered as the investigation into the deaths of two newlyweds killed in Grand County, Utah, in August. A private lending company is the latest to put forth a reward.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Utah State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the deaths of recently married 38-year-old Crystal Turner and 24-year-old Kylen Schulte. Earlier this week, a local business contractor wishing to remain anonymous offered a $10,000 reward for pertinent information that assists in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the deaths of Turner and Schulte.

On Thursday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced a second $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved with the deaths of Turner and Schulte by Sacred Earth One, LLC, a private lending company based in Moab.

On August 18, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bodies of two women were found in the La Sal Mountains near Moab, a popular tourist destination not outside Arches National Park. The women have been identified as Turner and Schulte. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and had last been seen on Friday, August 13.

Turner and Schulte were reportedly found by Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend of Schulte. Hunter, a longtime friend of Schulte, and calls her “magical.” Friends of the couple say the two women loved to go camping with their pet rabbit. Hunter tells ABC4 she received a phone call from Schulte’s father in Montana when the couple had not been heard from for three days. Schulte’s father told Hunter a “creeper dude” had recently caused them to move their camp. Hunter found their campsite, and their bodies, while on the phone with Schulte’s father.

Before their deaths, ruled a double homicide, the couple was last seen at a bar in Moab, Woody’s Tavern, on Friday, August 13, at around 9:30 p.m. A post to the tavern’s Facebook post says “these two women were very much in love with each other and their focus and attention were always on each other,” adding that despite reports the women had been followed out, “no one followed them out the door.” The post goes on to criticize how investigators are handling the investigation.

Authorities ask that you do not leave pertinent tips on social media. If you have information to assist in this case you are encouraged to call Grand County Sheriff’s Office (435) 259-8115. If you do not get an answer, leave a detailed message and an investigator will call you back.

The family of Shulte started a fundraiser to cover funeral costs. According to the GoFundMe, which is no longer accepting new donations after raising $33,508, Schulte lost her brother after a friend shot and killed him in 2015 when he was just 15-years-old. Schulte’s family is directing those still interested in offering financial support to a GoFundMe for Turner’s funeral costs.