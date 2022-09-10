SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! The cooler air has thankfully arrived, but with the northerly flow, so has smoke from neighboring states.

We’ll be looking at more smoky skies across the state with the highest concentration of smoke being in northern Utah, especially in our valleys. Air quality is projected to be in the Orange or “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” range from Utah and Tooele Counties northward through Box Elder and Cache Counties. All other counties where air quality is measured, moderate air quality is projected.

Outside of the smoke, skies will be mostly sunny in northern Utah so we’re looking good for all the football games today.

Clouds will be more prevalent the further south you travel, and by the time you get into southern Utah, there will be enough moisture for scattered showers and thunderstorms with the bulk of the wet weather likely being in southwestern Utah. With the potential for storms, there will also be a risk of flash flooding at our National Parks where flooding is more-so a probability rather than possibility at Zion, Bryce, and Glen Canyon. Daytime highs will also come down by another 5-10 degrees in southern Utah compared to Friday. By Sunday we’ll start to see changes in our weather as the northerly flow will be replaced with a southerly flow. This will help start getting the smoke out of here, but temperatures will start to creep upwards.

As we turn the page into next week that southerly flow is expected to bring in moisture, resulting in a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms up and down the Beehive State, especially from Tuesday-Thursday, based on current model projections. Also, after the brief warm up from Sunday into Monday, highs will fall to near or even slightly below seasonal averages for the remainder of the workweek!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!