SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! While we have enjoyed a few quick-moving systems, high pressure will be establishing itself and will be the main influence on our weather over the next handful of days.

For today there won’t be anything unlucky about our weather even though it’s Friday the 13th as we get dry conditions, a little more sunshine, and temperatures that will be within a few degrees of average statewide. Into tonight, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than last night leading to a pleasant and comfortable Friday evening for most spots.

With high pressure firmly in control over the weekend, each day will be a little warmer than the last. Daytime highs will be slightly above average for our Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s in northern Utah while southern Utah gets 80s and even 90s! The warmth kicks it into a higher gear by Sunday as Salt Lake City climbs into the mid 80s while areas in southern Utah like St. George and Zion National Park reach the mid and upper 90s! If you’re going to be down south, make sure you pack plenty of hydration for any outdoor activities!

The warmth will hold on into the first half of next week before a weak disturbance can bring down temperatures slightly midweek with a small chance for some wet weather on Tuesday. Models are hinting at a more active and cooler pattern by the end of next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

Bottom line? A mostly sunny and seasonal day statewide before a big weekend warm-up.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!