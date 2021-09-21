Seasonal average temps and good air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hopefully you’ve had a terrific Tuesday so far, Utah! After the coldest morning we’ve seen since last May in spots, we will warm up very nicely under an abundantly sunny sky.

Daytime highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and 73 in Salt Lake City. It will also be warmer down south, but still pleasant with Cedar City reaching the upper 70s and St. George approaching 90. Not only will it be comfortable temperature wise, but air quality is expected to be good across the board from a lack of smoke so get out and enjoy today if you can!

Temperatures tonight won’t be as cold compared to this morning with lows near 50 in Salt Lake City and in the higher elevations like along the Wasatch Back lows will be more-so in the low to mid 40s.

A more westerly wind tomorrow will result in the first day of fall tomorrow feeling a bit warmer with highs at or slightly above seasonal averages. That will mean low 80s in Salt Lake City and mid 90s for St. George.

While skies remain dry, that westerly flow will likely start to drag in some smoke by the second half of the day. By Thursday a quick moving system will arrive to bring a bit more cloud coverage, but this system looks to be predominately dry. For the remainder of the work-week into the beginning weekend temperatures will hold steady at near or slightly above average with dry skies continuing.

In short, today brings gorgeous weather before warmer days arrive to end the week.

Stay ahead of our changing temperatures and potential smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!