Search warrant documents reveal new details about fatal June 3rd Provo shooting

PROVO (ABC4 News) – Search warrant documents issued by Provo Police Department that were made available to the public this week reveal new information in the shooting that killed 26-year-old Jeremy Sorenson three weeks ago.

Documents stated witnesses saw Sorenson “beating a female,” later identified as 18-year-old Aleya Chico in the driveway of 260 E 500 N. He had reportedly “stomped on Chico’s head,” and was allegedly trying to ‘get into Chico’s purse’ after she had told him there was nothing in there.

In a statement to ABC4 News, Sorenson’s friend, Haley Sotelo said:

“I’ve never met Aleya in person, but I’ve heard a lot about her from Jeremy. From his point of view, she used him for money and often stole from him. […] I’d always tell Jeremy to just stop talking to her and that she wasn’t a real friend. He’d try, change his number and block her on social. He loved making friends and letting them go even when that was what was best for him was hard, and I believe that is why she was able to keep coming back into his life. […] However, some of us who knew Jeremy and know how frequently Aleya harassed and blackmailed him suspect she made him so mad that he just broke all control.” – Haley Sotelo, Sorenson’s friend

According to the search warrant, 22-year-old Adam Taylor said he was driving up to the house and attempted to get Sorenson off Chico before shooting him. The documents note there are separate accounts of what occurred in the altercation between Taylor and Sorenson before the shooting. Taylor was identified as Sorenson’s downstairs neighbor.

“See, he had a brain defect which made processing and responding to certain situations difficult. Normally, he’d stop talking, walk away, and not talk to that person for a while. He was not the type of person to get aggressive unless he had to defend himself,” Sotelo wrote.

Chico was said to receive treatment in the hospital for possible head injuries and appeared to experience memory loss. As a result, documents stated she was unable to give a statement on her current relationship with Sorenson.

“Do I have any words for Aleya? While I grieve with the parents and those who loved Jeremy, I hope that Aleya can move on from this. Setting aside the debate on what actually went down, I recognize that she’s young and going through trauma too. She’ll remember what happened for the rest of her life, and she has a lot of her life left to live. I sincerely hope the best for her future,” Sotelo wrote.

The search warrant sought for evidence inside Sorenson’s residence in the form of any correspondence with information on the relationship between Sorenson and Chico. Det. Nick Dupaix stated a laptop computer, a computer tablet, a cell phone, and a computer external hard drive was taken by investigators from Sorenson’s residence.

Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department said the case has been turned over to the Utah County Attorney. At this time, the county attorney’s office said they have no comment as the case is still being processed.

Sorenson’s family released this statement via the Provo Police Department Monday:

“We are deeply saddened over our son Jeremy’s death and the circumstances under which it occurred.We appreciate the efforts of those who witnessed the shooting and ran to Jeremy’s assistance until police and emergency vehicles arrived. We also honor their courage in providing evidence during the investigation. We appreciate the police officers who responded to the crime scene and the compassion they showed toward our son.” – Family of Jeremy Sorenson (via Provo Police Department)

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: