UPDATE: Chad Daybell has been taken into custody, according to East Idaho News. Police have not released any official information on his arrest.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID (ABC4 News, East Idaho News) – Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Rexburg Police officers, and the FBI are executing a search warrant at the home of Chad Daybell, who is under investigation, along with his new wife, in the September death of his first wife Tammy Daybell.

The home is located on the 200 block of 1900 East in Fremont County. The warrant was served at about 7 a.m Tuesday. The roads surrounding the home are closed as the while the warrant is executed.

The home was previously searched back on January 3 when police took 43 items from the residence at that time.

Both Chad and his current wife, who he married shortly after the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell in Salem, Utah, are under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to her death.

Chad’s new wife Lori Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail for desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child in connection to the disappearance of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September.

