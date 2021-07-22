Search underway for Weber Co. man seen walking from care facility

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Northern Utah are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen walking away from a West Haven care facility.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old James Shiery left the facility, located near 2700 W 3300 S at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

James is described as having gray hair and a brownish-gray, long, unkept beard. He is 5’10” and weighs about 160 pounds.

James was last seen wearing a Realtree camo hat with a Ford logo on it, a Levi-style jean jacket, and a black shirt.

Authorities say James has a traumatic brain injury.

If you see James, or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-395-8221.