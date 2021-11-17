RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Riverton are searching for two teenagers who left school together early Tuesday morning and haven’t been seen since.

Authorities say Ellie Droge and Ocean Pulley left Oquirrh Hills Middle School at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“Their families are very worried about them,” a Facebook post from the Riverton City Government reads. “They have been in a relationship and are believed to be together, wherever they are.”

Riverton Police have been in close contact with the families.

Ellie is described as being 5’1″ and about 100 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown v-neck shirt, blue jeans, and a creme hoody.

Ocean is described as being 5’6″ and about 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Ocean was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a baseball-style jersey and a red Oakley baseball cap.

If you have any information or have seen the kids, you are asked to contact the Riverton Police Department by calling 801-840-4000.