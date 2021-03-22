Search underway for stolen Herriman rugby trailer

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman’s rugby team’s trailer full of equipment has been stolen.

According to an online fundraiser started for the team, Herriman High Rugby’s trailer was stolen with thousands of dollars in equipment inside.

Stolen equipment includes sets of jerseys, dozens of balls, and more.

A Saturday Facebook post says the team, a non-funded school sport, received the trailer as a donation a few weeks ago so all of the team’s equipment could be in one place.

Fundraiser organizers say the trailer was stolen early Thursday morning.

“So yes, we lost our equipment and if you see it, let us know,” says Jodi Eldredge Fountaine. “But we didn’t lose what matters.”

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to contact Herriman Police at 801-840-4000.