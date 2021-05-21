UPDATE: Overdue hiker found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Crews search for overdue hiker near Little Cottonwood Canyon (ABC4)

FRIDAY 5/21/2021 8:51 a.m.

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – An overdue hiker has been found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Authorities tell ABC4 the unidentified 31-year-old Salt Lake City man, described as an experienced hiker, fell on his descent.

He has been declared dead.

Emergency crews were notified around 1 a.m. Friday that the man had not returned from his hike near Mt. Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Search underway for overdue hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon

FRIDAY 5/21/2021 7:23 a.m.

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are now searching for an overdue hiker in Salt Lake County.

Authorities have confirmed to ABC4 the individual was hiking toward Mt. Superior, located north of the Snowbird and Alta ski resorts.

The call came in around 1 a.m. after the hiker did not return Thursday. A full-scale search and rescue effort is now underway near the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, on the north side of Canyon Road near Mt. Superior.

Crews search for overdue hiker near Little Cottonwood Canyon (ABC4)

ABC4’s Jerad Giottonini is on scene working to gather additional information. This is a developing story; ABC4 will provide updates as information becomes available.