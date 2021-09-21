Search underway for missing Utah man at Yellowstone lake

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. (ABC4) – The search is underway in Yellowstone National Park for an Ogden man reported overdue by his family over the weekend.

Yellowstone rangers say a family member of 74-year-old Kim Crumbo and his half-brother, 67-year-old Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, reported the pair missing on Sunday, Sept. 19. Crumbo and O’Neill had been on a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.

That day, park crews found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake. A canoe, paddle, personal floatation device, and other personal belongings were located on the east shore of the lake.

During the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, Yellowstone officials say the body of O’Neill was found along the east shore of Shoshone Lake.

Search and rescue efforts continue on foot in the area Tuesday to locate Crumbo. Grand Teton National Park interagency ship and crew are also assisting with air operations.

According to Yellowstone National Park rangers, both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.

Rangers are continuing to investigate the incident. If you are in the park near the search area, rangers ask that you avoid areas where law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles, and their related activity are taking place.

Shoshone Lake, the park’s second-largest lake, is located at the head of the Lewis River southwest of West Thumb. At 8,050 acres, Yellowstone rangers say the lake’s average year-round temperature is about 48 F. Survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature.