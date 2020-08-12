Overdue hiker found dead in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The search for an overdue hiker in Millcreek Canyon came to a tragic end Wednesday morning.

Unified Police Department Search and Rescue crews found Curtis Greely Booth, 75, dead near the Grandeur Peak Trail. Police said it appears Booth was making his way down the trail when he slipped, fell, and sustained traumatic injuries.

“Whenever you go hiking outdoor here it is dangerous. There are narrow parts, the footing can be loose. We have rattlesnakes up here. Weather is always a concerning element,” said Sgt. Ed Twohill with Unified Police Department Canyon Patrol.

Booth had been missing for nearly 24 hours and was last seen near the Church Fork Picnic area in the canyon.

His family had contact with him around noon Tuesday and expected him to be home around 2 p.m. Worried family members notified police around 5 p.m. when he never returned.

Crews spent hours combing the area by air and land, and searchers said this is the worst possible outcome. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates this was an unfortunate accident.