Search underway for missing, endangered teen in Grand County

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered juvenile.

Moab City Police and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office say Kyler Merrett is 6’3″ with a thin build, brown eyes, and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white lettering, like the one seen in the photo on the left above. The photo on the right in which Kyler is wearing a hat is the most recent photo of him.

If you see Kyler or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Grand County Dispatch at 435-259-8115.