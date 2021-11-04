Search underway for man accused of shooting at Taylorsville Police

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The search is underway for a man accused of shooting at police in Taylorsville early Thursday morning.

Taylorsville Police say they were initially called for a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the person inside the vehicle began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

The person then fled the area on foot. Authorities are now in the area of 4700 South 2200 West searching for that man. Helicopters and K9 units are also being used in the search.

SLIDESHOW: Crews searching for Taylorsville shooting suspect

Multiple agencies from Salt Lake County are responding to assist in finding the suspect and conducting the investigation.

Taylorsville Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place while they search for the suspect, described as a white man in his 20s with a medium build, blonde hair, and tan shirt.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports eastbound and westbound 4700 S is closed between 2200 W and 1950 W.

ABC4 has a crew on scene to gather additional information. This story will be updated as details become available.