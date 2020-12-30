Search underway for man accused of robbing Springville bank

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank late Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Springville Police Department responded to Central Bank at 200 S Main Street shortly before noon on December 29 following a report that a robbery had just occurred.

Witnesses told authorities that a man came into the bank and gave a note to the teller that said he was armed and to empty the cash from the till into a bag he provided.

That man is described as being 5’5″ with ‘salt and pepper’ colored hair. He also walked with a limp.

Springville Police say no weapon of any kind was brandished and was not seen by the teller.

The man, who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, left the scene in a waiting silver Hyundai Elantra.

Authorities say the man is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives with the Springville Police Department are actively involved in the investigation and will forward the case to the FBI for further investigation.

The FBI is also working to locate a man accused of robbing banks in Murray and Salt Lake City earlier this year. There is no word on whether these robberies are connected to the Springville robbery.