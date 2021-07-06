Search underway for 8-foot boa constrictor on the loose in Tooele

A boa constrictor (Boa constrictor) is photographed at the veterinary clinic of the Ministry of the Environment, in San Salvador on September 11, 2020. – Many species, found by people or seized by the Environmental Police, are taken to the clinic where the team of vets is responsible for their recovery to then reintegrate them into their respective habitats. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Watch your step.

An 8-foot long boa constrictor is on the loose after escaping from a home in Tooele County on Friday, police say.

According to the Tooele City Police Department, the snake was in a container in the backyard of the home when it was knocked over.

Tooele Animal Control spent about 90 minutes searching for the snake but were unable to find it.

While the owners of the snake say it is not aggressive, law enforcement is advising anyone who spots the snake to keep their distance and call the Tooele Police Department at 435-882-5600.