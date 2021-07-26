Search for suspect in deadly Salt Lake City hit-and-run underway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead and the search for a suspect is underway after a Monday morning hit and run crash in Salt Lake City.

Officers were on a nearby, unrelated call when they heard a crash near 551 West 300 South at around 8:50 a.m.

Salt Lake City Police report that while they immediately rendered aid, the unidentified victim died on scene.

The involved vehicle fled, according to police.

“We are currently looking for a silver 2013 Subaru Impreza station wagon with heavy front-end damage,” Salt Lake City Police say.

For several hours, 300 S between 500 W and 600 W will be closed while the incident is investigated.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to contact police at 801-799-3000.