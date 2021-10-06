Search for shooting suspect underway in Layton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAYTON, Utah (ABC 4) – The search for a suspect is underway in Davis County after an overnight shooting.

Layton police tell ABC4, the incident happened near 4th North and Main Street.

Details are limited but police say it started with two men arguing in a driveway late Tuesday night. They say one of those two men shot the other in the leg before running away.

The injured man is in stable condition and law enforcement are still searching for the suspect.

ABC4 will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files