Search for shooting suspect underway in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC 4) – The search for a suspect is underway in Davis County after an overnight shooting.

Layton police tell ABC4, the incident happened near 4th North and Main Street.

Details are limited but police say it started with two men arguing in a driveway late Tuesday night. They say one of those two men shot the other in the leg before running away.

The injured man is in stable condition and law enforcement are still searching for the suspect.

