Search for missing Tooele man continues

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have provided an update on their efforts to locate a missing Tooele man last seen in June.

On Sunday, June 27, Tooele City Police asked the community for help locating a missing and endangered man, 32-year-old Rick Morris.

He had last been seen two days earlier and did not have his diabetic medication. Police say Morris also left behind his laptop and other personal items.

Officers describe Morris as a 6’1″ white male, with black hair, hazel eyes, and weighing about 150 pounds.

Detectives have relentlessly continued their search for Morris, with 18 detectives recanvassing the area around Morris’ home Monday. An additional five detectives also searched various areas in Middle Canyon on Monday.

“Over this past weekend, the Tooele County Search & Rescue searched various areas in Middle Canyon for six and a half hours,” the Tooele City Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

Their search efforts continued into Tuesday, as detectives searched multiple areas of the Peterson Industrial Depot in Tooele City.

“At this time we are still seeking credible leads in regards to Mr. Morris’ whereabouts,” Tooele City Police say. “If you have any information, we ask that you contact us by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1.”