Search for missing pig leads to drug bust in Carbon County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – What started as a search for a missing pig turned into a drug bust in Carbon County earlier this week.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, on September 5, deputies responded to reports of a missing domesticated pig seen running near several homes in the county.

While following the loose pig, deputies stumbled across something they might not have expected: marijuana plants.

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant to the home where the marijuana plants were and collected them.

“Sheriff Jeff Wood would like to remind residents that even though medical marijuana is already legal in Utah, patients still don’t have the right to grow their own plants,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Likewise, recreational cannabis is still illegal in any form in the state,” the post adds.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files