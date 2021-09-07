Search for missing pig leads to drug bust in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – What started as a search for a missing pig turned into a drug bust in Carbon County earlier this week.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, on September 5, deputies responded to reports of a missing domesticated pig seen running near several homes in the county.

While following the loose pig, deputies stumbled across something they might not have expected: marijuana plants.

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant to the home where the marijuana plants were and collected them.

“Sheriff Jeff Wood would like to remind residents that even though medical marijuana is already legal in Utah, patients still don’t have the right to grow their own plants,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Likewise, recreational cannabis is still illegal in any form in the state,” the post adds.

An investigation is underway.