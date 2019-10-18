Search for missing hunter intensifies: ‘What we’re really looking for is just any clue that he may have left behind’

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Approximately 25 people joined Friday’s search efforts to look for Carl Crumrine from the air, on the ground, and on horseback.

Among them, members of Carl’s family as well as volunteers with the Garrett Bardsley Foundation.

“What we’re really looking for is just any clue that he may have left behind whether it’s a water bottle or wrapper,” said Sheriff Justin Martinez of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “Anything that can help us locate him.”

Volunteers are searching in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

“We’ve covered approximately 12 square miles during this search for the past four days,” said Sheriff Martinez.

The 69-year-old was last seen Monday at 5:30 a.m.

At the time, he was with a group of hunters visiting from West Virginia.

“He was prepared for the elements. So, we are hopeful,” said Martinez. “He’s an avid outdoorsman, and is very familiar with the gear that he uses.”

The Sheriff says the two men Crumrine was with have been hunting in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache mountains for 16 years.

This was Crumrine’s first time. Volunteers will search until sunset Friday, and resume searching on Saturday

