SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A search for a missing hiker has prompted part of Zion National Park to be closed.

According to park officials, The Narrows will be closed on September 2 beginning at 12:00 a.m. as the search for the overdue hike continues.

ATTENTION: The Narrows will be closed tomorrow, September 2nd, for Search and Rescue. The closure begins tonight at midnight (12:00am MST).



Stay tuned for updates.

Further information on the search was not immediately released.

ABC4 has reached out to park officials to obtain more information on this developing story.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.