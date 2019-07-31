Police search for man accused of groping two girls at local pool

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A day at the pool turns into a traumatizing experience for two young girls.

“They were in the pool and got touched inappropriately by an unknown male,” said Sgt. J.D. Tazoi of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Police say it happened Monday, July 29 at the Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation Center.

“He did apologize, but he also said he had a medical condition that made his hands move and also want him to touch people,” said Tazoi.

Police say the girls are believed to be under the age of 10.

“They described the suspect as a darker complected, possibly Hispanic male in his 30’s,” said Tazoi. “He had a beard, white t-shirt, gold necklace, and black shorts.”

Police are now reaching out to the public for anyone with information on the suspect.

“If anyone was there,” said Tazoi. “May have seen this person.”

Through the Utah Department of Corrections website, ABC4 found 12 registered sex offenders living in a mile radius of the center.

By law, it’s illegal for sex offenders to be anywhere where children are, but that’s only if they’re convicted.

Police have this advice for parents.

“Basic principles of just supervision,” said Tazoi. “Put the phone down every 30 seconds, scan, and identify your kid and see who’s around them.”

Police are now talking to the center’s employees and going over surveillance video.

They’re asking anyone with information to please give them a call. That number is 801-944-7100.

