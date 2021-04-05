Search for dog continues after ‘tragic crash’ on I-15 near Kanosh

KANOSH, Utah (ABC4) – Millard County authorities are asking residents to be on the look out for a dog that ran away after a crash on I-15.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office says the dog, Pfeiffer, “ran away from a tragic crash on I-15 in the Kanosh area.”

Pfeiffer is a border collie who is black with a white chest and belly, as seen in the above photo.

“If found, please contact the Sheriff’s Office so we can reunite him with his family to help alleviate some of their hardship,” the Millard County Sheriff’s Office urges.

On Saturday, April 3, Utah Highway Patrol says a vehicle was driving erratically on northbound I-15 shortly before 4 p.m. Authorities report the driver was changing speeds from 30 mph to 100 mph, weaving excessively and nearly striking other cars.

At one point, UHP says the driver began to pass a pickup truck with a camper in the right lane. The vehicle suddenly veered, colliding with the right rear corner of the pickup.

The pickup then went off the right side of the road where it rolled over, crushing the roof.

UHP says the man driving the truck became pinned. After he was extricated, CPR was performed and he was transported to Fillmore Hospital. From Fillmore, UHP says the man was flown to Utah Valley Hospital.

As of Sunday, that man was in critical condition. A woman also in the truck received minor injuries, as did the driver of the passenger vehicle.

UHP says it is investigating speed and impaired driving as the cause of this crash.